Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 17.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 32.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 381,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,685,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 136,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.