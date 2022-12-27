Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
