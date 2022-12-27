NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.30 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.