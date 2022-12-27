NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.30 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

