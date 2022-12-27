Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $875.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 16.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth about $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 155.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Noah by 109.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

