Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,354,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $315,505,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

