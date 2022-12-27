Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.1% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.62.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

