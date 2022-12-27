Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.