Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.17 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.