Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.17 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
