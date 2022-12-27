Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Up 1.9%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

About Logan Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRFC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.