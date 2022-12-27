Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Up 1.9%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
Logan Ridge Finance Trading Up 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.49.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.