Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

