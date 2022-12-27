Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.91.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
