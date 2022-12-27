Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.91.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 115.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

