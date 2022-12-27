Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

