Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 31,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

