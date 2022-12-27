Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 31,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.