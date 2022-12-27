Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.62 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

