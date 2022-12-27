iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.