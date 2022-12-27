inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

inTEST Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.53 on Monday.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

