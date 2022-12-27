inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
inTEST Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.53 on Monday.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
