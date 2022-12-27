Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Independent Bank Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.22 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $510.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 309,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
