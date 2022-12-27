Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Up 0.7 %

Hawkins stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $823.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.