Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
