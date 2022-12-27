GFS Advisors LLC Sells 8,388 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

