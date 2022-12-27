First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

First United Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First United by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

