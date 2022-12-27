Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Price Performance

NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $416.29 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.