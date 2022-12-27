Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

