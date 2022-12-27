Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

EVC stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 386,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

