Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

