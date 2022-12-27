Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 341 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

