Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Trading Up 5.7 %

DAKT stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at $363,941.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading

