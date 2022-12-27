Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Daktronics Trading Up 5.7 %
DAKT stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.