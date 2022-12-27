Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.62. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

