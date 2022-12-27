Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

