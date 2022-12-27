CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.97. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

