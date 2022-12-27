Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. Centene has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.