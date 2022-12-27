Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 935,167 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 672,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 695,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

