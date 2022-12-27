Beacon Financial Group Has $4.46 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average of $252.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

