Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,420 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

