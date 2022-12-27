Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.5 %

AGR opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

