Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

