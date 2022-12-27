Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $193,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

