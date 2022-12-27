Allworth Financial LP Sells 12,254 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

