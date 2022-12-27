Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $166.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.75. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

