ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

ABB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Trading Up 0.6 %

ABB stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

