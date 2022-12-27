515 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.