WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.