Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $531.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

