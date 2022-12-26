Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nutrien by 40.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

