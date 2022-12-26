UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,233 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $531.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.58. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

