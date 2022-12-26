Tradewinds LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

