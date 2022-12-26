Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 222.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

