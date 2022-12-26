Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

