The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

