The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $2,248,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.